8/20 Readers write

Trump’s election fraud claims have already been proven false

A letter to the editor in the Aug. 13 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said that we should all wait until evidence has been presented in court before calling Trump’s claims of election fraud “the big lie.” The writer seems to have missed the fact that Trump and his supporters filed over 60 lawsuits claiming election fraud and lost every single one of them.

The current criminal cases are not about whether Trump’s claims of election fraud are lies. That has been clearly established. These cases are about whether these claims were not just lies but also crimes.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA

Conservatives: Avoiding problems won’t make them go away

Right-wing conservatives are using the strategy of avoidance to cope with the extreme problems humanity faces today.

By pretending that science is wrong, they avoid taking responsibility for not doing anything about climate change. By revising history, they’re not dealing with racism and all the other negative -isms.

All these problems will not go away just because one says they don’t exist. Calling slavery something similar to an apprenticeship is the height of ignorance and avoidance. By not accepting accountability for what we’ve done in the past, we continue to decrease the chances that humanity will survive.

We’re facing a tipping point in our history. We can continue down the path of avoidance and see the destruction it will cause, or we can accept responsibility for past actions and work to make the world a better place for all.

MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR

$30 billion for reactors could have been spent on solar

After reading the victory lap opinion piece by Georgia PSC Commissioner Tim Echols, “With reactor online, it’s a new era” (Opinion, Aug. 10), I couldn’t help making the following comparison. Georgia Power et al. spent $30 billion and employed 7,000 people to build two nuclear-powered reactors at Plant Vogtle that can energize 1 million houses.

By comparison, according to The Solar Energy Industries Association, the to-date total Georgia solar investment of just $5.6 billion is enough to power 588,700 houses, all while employing 5,382 people.

Although I understand the challenges sustainable power poses to peak and nighttime power generation, I wonder whether $30 billion could have been better used to incentivize more centralized and distributed solar and to perfect existing, or research new, power storage technologies, truly shepherding Georgia into a new era.

WESLEY HARDEGREE, LAWRENCEVILLE

Another Trump indictment is not that newsworthy

Talk about “front-page news.” The August 7 story, “Could Trump charges spark Atlanta unrest?” was as humdrum as that day’s weather forecast but not as useful — except for the media’s mission of keeping their narrative of Donald Trump and supposedly omnipresent right-wing extremist groups front and center in the public’s minds.

The news the article imparts? That, were Trump indicted yet again, then dissipated, disorganized right-wing groups could, but probably won’t, provide much, if any, protest in Atlanta. Whew! Scintillating.

At this point, another Trump indictment is about as newsworthy to most people as another climate activist’s “Readers Write” letter following a weather event that breaks any rolling-average weather day.

But it’s good to know the media still believe Trump and many of his supporters are evil. Now that’s a real scoop!

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA