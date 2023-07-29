7/30 Readers write

Climate warming evidence, other problems too much to ignore

Added to our refusal to adhere to public safety advice during COVID, our refusal to take any meaningful measures to control guns, our resorting to denial of opiate and alcohol addiction and our inability to find a solution to healthcare access for all, the present evidence of climate warming only confirms our determination for self-destruction.

Many of us seniors have lived serenely and obliviously, but our children and grandkids will not be able to expunge our misconduct from their history books.

STUART SILVERMAN, M.D., ATLANTA

MLK fought for ‘woke’ principles of justice, antiracism

GOP politicians’ claim that MLK would support their war on wokeness is obscene.

MLK insisted it would be “tragic ... to allow our mental and moral attitudes to sleep.” He implored whites to “reeducate themselves out of their racial ignorance.” He called on whites to “recognize that justice for Black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society.”

In contrast, the GOP’s war on wokeness encourages whites to slumber in blissful ignorance, secure in the comforting illusion that racism doesn’t exist. Indeed, it enforces this ignorance by whitewashing history, canceling Black voices and outlawing discussions of racism, even indoctrinating kids in the old lie that slavery “benefited” Blacks.

The war on wokeness weaponizes white denialism about racism to dismantle generations of civil rights gains, from DEI to affirmative action to integration. It normalizes white supremacy while denouncing antiracism as a “mind virus.”

MLK would have choice words for GOP Pharisees who invoke his memory while gutting his legacy.

STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE

Columnist misrepresents inflation change

The opinion column by Eugene Robinson on July 23 contained a glaring error. While attempting to flatter Joe Biden, Robinson states, “Officials announced that inflation in June compared to June of last year was just 3% ... . That is still higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, but not by much.”

Oh, it certainly is “by much.” To calculate “percentage change,” the formula is (ending balance - beginning balance) / beginning balance. So the difference between 2% and 3% isn’t 1%. It’s 50%! And that is very, very much.

While it’s understandable that liberals would try to put lipstick on this pig of an administration, they really should get their numbers right if they expect intelligent people to support them. This one doesn’t.

RANDY HILL, AUSTELL

Pediatricians miss the mark on guns

The recent open-letter opinion column, “Pediatricians plea for action on gun violence,” (Opinion, July 23) certainly pulled at our heartstrings.

We can only imagine the trauma they and their patients experience. One thing noteworthy to me about this column was the narrow approach to blaming guns. Not a single mention was made of addressing two main situations leading to violence, which are bullying and mental health disorders.

The wording and especially the specific, narrowly-focused anti-gun talking points in this letter make me believe this letter was either provided or instigated by Marxist billionaire George Soros, who I believe has provided billions of dollars to destroy our nation from within effectively.

If the doctors who signed this letter had even vaguely mentioned addressing the reasons behind gun violence, they would have more credibility. Since they didn’t, they appear to be misled mouthpieces of Soros.

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE