7/27 Readers write

Thankful for time, and freedom to use it

George Will’s column, “Gloomy left denies economic progress” (Opinion, July 23), hits the nail on the head with his comparison that a hammer in 1902 “cost about four hours of blue-collar work,” and today “one costs about 12 minutes of that work.” His column’s point in focusing on time saved and efficiencies of labor is that they allow us “to demonstrate the fecundity of freedom,” not the overreaching arm of government as being mankind’s route to better lives.

To put a finer point on it--and at the risk of sounding Kamala Harris-esque -- it’s about time we realized it’s about time. Time is all we have on Earth. How we use it, how we honor it or waste it, accumulates to comprise either a life well-lived or twittered (pun intended) away. Let’s be thankful for the time we have -- and for the freedom that allows us to determine how we apply it.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA