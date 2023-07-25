7/26 Readers write

Prison reforms needed to reduce inmate population

I strongly disagree with the beliefs expressed by the writer in “Fulton inmates get the jail conditions they deserve” (Readers Write, July 19). Just because someone is incarcerated doesn’t mean they can be subjected to bedbug infestations or chronic water leaks in grossly overcrowded jails. These conditions constitute “cruel and unusual punishment” and are forbidden by the 8th Amendment to the Constitution. The writer’s views support the failed penal policy of mass incarceration that is causing chaos in our prisons. Still, this policy is enthusiastically supported by Republicans, who believe that prisons should be places of punishment and not of education and rehabilitation that would enable inmates to return to society better equipped to make positive contributions to society.

The present, failed prisons need extensive reform to reduce the number of inmates imprisoned for nonviolent crimes, decrease recidivism and provide the remaining prison population with opportunities to learn a trade or continue their educations. They also need to be provided with a clean and safe environment.

LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS

No help from governor in Trump investigation

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Gov. Brian Kemp is “disappointed” in the slow progress of the investigation of Mr. Trump’s actions in connection with the 2020 election.

Fani Willis didn’t take office until January 2021. Federal Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November 2022. Meanwhile, Kemp was in office at the time, having had nearly two years to acclimate himself to his office before the 2020 election. What exactly has the governor’s office or executive branch completed in the way of investigation of Trump’s actions with respect to Georgia or the Coffee County official who provided improper access to voting machines?

What reports has the governor’s office made public? What actions have been taken?

Kemp likewise is blind in not expressing disappointment with the state’s top legal official, Georgia Attorney General Carr, who, like Kemp, has not made any reports public or taken any public action in the last 2.5 years.

DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA