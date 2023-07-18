7/19 Readers write

Climate change consequences are also part of energy costs

The July 14 letter from PSC commissioner Tim Echols, “Georgia on right track toward cost-efficient energy,” appears on the same day as an article in The New York Times, “Leaks can make natural gas as bad for the climate as coal, new research says.”

Who knew? I guess I thought that PSC commissioners would stay up on all energy-related issues. Judging from this letter, what this particular commissioner stays up on is “cost-effectiveness” at all costs, including the consequences of climate change that we are seeing full force in real time across the world.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA

Glad to see more positive news to help uplift society

So pleased to see “Inspire Atlanta,” this nice turn from the negative. At this point in our history, we are recognizing the negative effect on our society seeing and hearing mostly the negative. Years ago, Ted Turner had a program on his TBS station called “The Good News Hour.” Total ratings failure. We are now seeing the negative effects on our society by our emphasis on the negative. Hopefully, our media recognizes this before we all have to learn to speak Chinese and Russian, as they are becoming leading world powers.

JIM HUTCHINSON M.D., ATLANTA

Fulton County inmates get the jail conditions they deserve

Okay, so Attorney General Garland inspects the Fulton County jail. What’s he gonna do? Fire everybody? Close the jail?

The jail is severely overcrowded and understaffed and hosts the worst of the worst. The inmates chose to be there and should not expect to receive coddling. If they are so concerned about their civil rights, they should have behaved in a manner that would not require confinement. Even some 8th graders that can’t read know how to stay out of jail. It’s easy.

Those of us who somehow remain outside prison walls have had our civil rights abused by the lawless now inside prisons.

Build more jails and hire more police officers using the taxpayers’ funds that are wasted on welfare. Let the police officers do their jobs and the prison population will decrease.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS