BreakingNews
World health group says aspartame possibly causes cancer; beverage companies, FDA disagree

7/14 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
1 hour ago
X

Georgia on right track toward cost-efficient energy

Recently, a letter writer asked for action on Citizen Climate Lobby’s key agenda items. These included clean energy permitting reforms, the European Union’s carbon border adjustment and, most harmful to Georgia, a carbon production fee on fossil fuel companies. This last item is particularly devastating to Georgia because of our reliance on natural gas.

As the state’s longest and strongest supporter of electric mobility, I have repeatedly said that we cannot close fossil plants and add millions of EVs in Georgia simultaneously. Pick one.

And we can’t attract new businesses with new electric loads, like the Hyundai universe of companies, and shut down baseload power plants.

Most of the left-leaning knowledge system’s hostility towards cost-effective energy drives them to consistently overstate the negative side effect of fossil fuel and other forms of cost-effective energy, including nuclear, as Alex Epstein eloquently puts it in his book, “Fossil Future.”

Georgia is on the right track. No carbon penalties needed.

TIM ECHOLS, COMMISSIONER, GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Cluster bombs could be ‘grand finale’ of Ukraine war

Anyone who saw fireworks over the Fourth of July likely saw a “grand finale” when a single rocket carried multiple explosives. These are like cluster bombs the U.S. is shipping to Ukraine. One artillery shell releases several bomblets which spread out, hit the ground and detonate.

I worked in a factory in Toledo which made these used in Vietnam. These wicked weapons sometimes don’t detonate and become like land mines, unsafe for civilians later. I have seen unexploded ordnance on the ground in Vietnam, land mines in the Golan Heights and there are land mines in Uganda.

As a U.S. Marines supply officer, I understand “Beans, Bullets, and Band-Aids,” and Ukraine is low on artillery. This is all we have left to give and Russia has already used them.

I believe this weapon can cause Gettysburg-like destruction of an army, so this may be part of the grand finale for Ukraine’s effort against Russia. Witnesses may lose interest in fireworks.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

Editors' Picks

WHO agency says aspartame possibly causes cancer; industry says no way1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia panel slashes more references to diversity in teacher prep rules
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
6h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
10h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
10h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA approves design contract for streetcar expansion
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

7/13 Readers write
Opinion: Social media habits can fuel gender stereotypes
Opinion: Biden’s energy policies help keep Ga. manufacturing humming
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
5h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
5h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top