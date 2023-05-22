5/23 Readers write

Gubernatorial appointments override voters

Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed former Douglas County Sheriff Phil Miller as chair of the county commission and local football hero and Navy veteran Ricky Dobbs to fill a commission seat after suspending two elected officials who have been charged with bid rigging.

With these appointments, Kemp shifted the balance of power in the county and overturned the will of the voters who elected a Democratic majority. Kemp’s actions in Douglas County should give us all pause. He has overridden the will of the people.

If we do not stand up to him for this now, he will feel empowered to do so again when the stakes are much higher.

DEBBY YODER, DOUGLASVILLE

Life of baby should always be protected

Should The U.S. Supreme Court have overturned Roe vs. Wade? Absolutely. It’s a flawed premise when a society that values the sanctity of life does not protect the unborn.

The heartbeat law of a 6 week cutoff for legal abortion is a perfectly reasonable compromise, and so is a later cutoff for rape, incest and the health of the mother. Societies should not be in the business of taking human life, be it the death penalty for criminals or ending a human life through abortion.

There will always be those of differing opinions, but the life of an innocent baby should always be protected. There are so many options for birth control that people need not find themselves with an unwanted pregnancy.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS