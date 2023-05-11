5/12 Readers write

JOHN S. WHITNEY JR., ATLANTA

Not all gun owners are fanatical about firearms

Since 2008 I have owned a firearm to protect my family.

Over the years, I got my Georgia carry license and legally purchased several firearms. I enjoy taking my guns to the firing range to shoot paper targets. Sometimes I focus on my rifles, but mostly I focus on my handgun skills.

Since I carry with me wherever I can legally, I feel it is important to be comfortable with my favorite gun. I also feel it is important for people who don’t own firearms to know that not all gun owners are fanatical about it.

Most importantly, this narrative that a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun is nonsense. As a person who carries a gun, I will always head to the closest exit to save myself or my family. I will only pull my gun if I’m cornered and have no other way out.

It is my job to be there for my family. It is the job of the authorities to stop a deranged gunman. Police have the necessary training to deal with situations like this.

MICHAEL WIERMAN, ATLANTA