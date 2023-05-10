5/11 Readers write

Are we better off having access to weapons of war?
It is unsurprising and thus all the more unfortunate that after Andrew Morse’s page 1 opinion editorial ran, the Allen, Texas, mass shooting occurred -- yet another tragic incident beyond most normal people’s ability to comprehend. I very much appreciate Morse’s words for they make it clear that accepting such occurrences is ultimately a choice.
Beyond all the talk about 2nd Amendment rights and personal freedoms, however, it seems to me that there is a quite simple question that needs to be addressed -- is our nation better off by allowing individuals to have unfettered access to weapons of war? When so much of our daily experience clearly says “no,” it is downright incumbent on opponents of gun reform to tell us why this answer is wrong.
SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE
Electric bills and Plant Vogtle expenses keep rising
Since I arrived in Georgia in 2009, I have seen my electric bills rise continuously due to the overruns at Plant Vogtle, which was then estimated to cost $14 billion. Today the plant has an estimated cost of at least $28.5 billion and is still climbing -- and the plant’s not yet operational. Overruns continue and the PSC continues to acquiesce to rate hikes by Georgia Power.
The PSC’s mission is to make sound, safe and reliable decisions regarding regulating electric, gas and telecommunications companies, including reasonable pricing. Passing on the failures of the overruns to Georgia citizens is ineffective management and unacceptable.
The PSC has now stooped to blame President Biden for the increases, according to Commissioner “Bubba” McDonald. The real issues are with the PSC and its lack of concern for those it serves. The Republican controlled PSC needs a more balanced representation for all whom it serves.
ELIZABETH WILLIS BROWN, ATLANTA
Credit: Channel 2 Action News