5/11 Readers write

It is unsurprising and thus all the more unfortunate that after Andrew Morse’s page 1 opinion editorial ran, the Allen, Texas, mass shooting occurred -- yet another tragic incident beyond most normal people’s ability to comprehend. I very much appreciate Morse’s words for they make it clear that accepting such occurrences is ultimately a choice.

Beyond all the talk about 2nd Amendment rights and personal freedoms, however, it seems to me that there is a quite simple question that needs to be addressed -- is our nation better off by allowing individuals to have unfettered access to weapons of war? When so much of our daily experience clearly says “no,” it is downright incumbent on opponents of gun reform to tell us why this answer is wrong.