X

5/11 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
42 minutes ago

Are we better off having access to weapons of war?

It is unsurprising and thus all the more unfortunate that after Andrew Morse’s page 1 opinion editorial ran, the Allen, Texas, mass shooting occurred -- yet another tragic incident beyond most normal people’s ability to comprehend. I very much appreciate Morse’s words for they make it clear that accepting such occurrences is ultimately a choice.

Beyond all the talk about 2nd Amendment rights and personal freedoms, however, it seems to me that there is a quite simple question that needs to be addressed -- is our nation better off by allowing individuals to have unfettered access to weapons of war? When so much of our daily experience clearly says “no,” it is downright incumbent on opponents of gun reform to tell us why this answer is wrong.

SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE

Electric bills and Plant Vogtle expenses keep rising

Since I arrived in Georgia in 2009, I have seen my electric bills rise continuously due to the overruns at Plant Vogtle, which was then estimated to cost $14 billion. Today the plant has an estimated cost of at least $28.5 billion and is still climbing -- and the plant’s not yet operational. Overruns continue and the PSC continues to acquiesce to rate hikes by Georgia Power.

The PSC’s mission is to make sound, safe and reliable decisions regarding regulating electric, gas and telecommunications companies, including reasonable pricing. Passing on the failures of the overruns to Georgia citizens is ineffective management and unacceptable.

The PSC has now stooped to blame President Biden for the increases, according to Commissioner “Bubba” McDonald. The real issues are with the PSC and its lack of concern for those it serves. The Republican controlled PSC needs a more balanced representation for all whom it serves.

ELIZABETH WILLIS BROWN, ATLANTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Democrats urge Kemp to call special session to address gun violence2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She brought that energy’: Friends to honor UGA senior who died from brain tumor
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No more swimming in Lake Lanier at Margaritaville water park
6h ago

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in fatal crash
8h ago

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in fatal crash
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart: Decision not to go to White House ‘nothing political’
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Americans are still a generous people
45m ago
Opinion: For kids’ sake, we must act on gun violence
5/10 Readers write
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
2h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top