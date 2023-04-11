4/12 Readers write

Legislation and enforcement needed to help at-risk tenants

Re: The April 4 editorial, “Failure to protect at-risk tenants is not OK,” it is a strong, direct, well-deserved piece by the Editorial Board.

Your award-winning investigative reporting series gave the entire Georgia Legislature the evidence they needed - if that is what it takes - yet somehow, the Senate just could not focus.

Unfortunately, this is not the only instance of such failure, but there has not been a recent series in the metro Atlanta newspaper for the others. Thanks to a journalist who has written a book on poverty that addresses this very housing issue as part of his examination, I am learning to ask the question, “Who benefits?”

Who benefits from this issue as well as others, like the gun violence epidemic and inadequate public education funding.

This one’s easier than some: slumlords.

It’s the follow-through that is harder. Legislation and enforcement are definitely part of the needed actions. Please keep up the pressure that only the press can bring to bear.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA