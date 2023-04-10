4/11 Readers write

STEVE MERLIN, MARIETTA

Big Oil not being held to account for misdeeds

There are ample reasons for condemning the misdeeds of Big Oil.

First, petroleum companies have known about the heat-trapping effects of burning fossil fuels for decades. Moreover, the cumulative global impacts of their propaganda are catastrophic, irreversibly worsening yearly, endangering billions and causing greater environmental havoc for the foreseeable future.

Next in rebuke of Big Oil for its reckless greed are skyrocketing profits and the proportionally outrageous compensation paid to top executives. While the world suffered higher inflationary costs taking hold in 2021, not only did oil companies score record-breaking profits – adding further to inflation – but their executives were shamefully overpaid. Shell Oil alone doubled profits between 2021 and 2022 to more than $42 billion.

Finally, the federal government persists in subsidizing oil producers in billions yearly while exploitative profits are squeezed from consumers. Not only are Americans coerced into their financial exploitation by indulging outrageous profits at the pump, but their income taxes are rewarding CEOs.

Ongoing legal actions against Big Oil for unscrupulous and preventable public harms are long overdue.

DAVID KYLER, CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST, ST. SIMONS ISLAND