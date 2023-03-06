3/7 Readers write

Injustices of poorly controlled development must end

Chronic problems are caused when development costs are shifted from investors to taxpayers and customers. The most obvious injustice is disproportionate growth in corporate profits relative to wages, especially unfair to consumers suffering high inflation.

In recent years, 53.9% of price increases were attributed to corporate profits, nearly five times the average profit-rate increases documented over the previous 40 years. Meanwhile, recent labor costs were only 7.9% of price increases, yet they accounted for an average of 61.8% of rising prices in prior decades.

Profits contributing to inflation have soared while labor costs shrunk to about one-eighth of their previous portion of price increases.

Likewise, when businesses pay less than their fair share of taxes, added infrastructure costs are imposed on consumers and taxpayers.

Similarly, inadequately controlled pollution compounds health costs, worsened by heat-trapping climate-change emissions.

To protect our citizens, Georgia’s corporate proposals must be rigorously evaluated instead of being irresponsibly promoted, regardless of the consequences. Reversing the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision would also improve outcomes.

DAVID KYLER, SAINT SIMONS ISLAND