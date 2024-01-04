1/4 Readers write

The one source too rarely mentioned is nuclear power.

The AJC features major news coverage of the cost overruns at Plant Vogtle and I believe this disparages possible future nuclear development. My belief is that updated, modular nuclear plants can, should and will be the future of electrical power generation.

Our government and the activists within government who oppose nuclear are blocking and denying the best response to global warming.

Vogtle’s excessive costs are driven in large part by the loss of nuclear construction expertise and excessive government regulation based on ideology.

A “space program” level of government support for nuclear would be the salvation of our country and offer effective climate protection.

GEORGE DAUGHTRY, FAYETTEVILLE

Gradual transition to clean energy works best

A Dec. 26 reader letter, “Climate change demands rational solutions,” argues that ending fossil fuel use anytime soon would be unworkable. However, no one is advocating a “cold turkey” approach.

Instead, economists and scientists who study the issue recommend a gradual energy transition. This means that we will reduce fossil fuels over the next 20 to 30 years as new clean energy sources come online.

This energy transition is underway. Low-carbon sources produced 33% of U.S. electricity in 2015 and 43% in 2023; this figure is projected to be 72% by 2030. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is hastening the transition and creating many clean-energy jobs in Georgia.

Alternate approaches to allow continued use of fossil fuels, such as capturing and sequestering the carbon they produce, are being researched but, at present, don’t appear to be cost-effective.

Prudence dictates that we continue the gradual, careful and rational transition to clean energy.

JEROME TOKARS, ATLANTA