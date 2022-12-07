12/8 Readers write

Does it seem strange to everyone that of all the stalwart GOP politicians in Georgia, the only one with any sense of honor and integrity is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan?

Our governor, only one month reelected to the position, was openly giving aid and comfort to a clown act candidate for Senate because he is a Republican and not because he is capable and worthy of the Senate seat.

That is truly what is wrong with politics today. We vote for the letter behind the name, not the quality and qualifications of the person running.

I voted for Gov. Brian Kemp -- not because I like his stance on most things, in fact, I think he royally screwed up Georgia’s COVID response, but because I could not vote for Abrams.

I care about qualifications. And if I had had an inkling that Kemp was such a huge hypocrite and “my party, right or wrong” kind of guy, I would have voted for the 3rd-party candidate.

TOM SANDERSON, BALL GROUND