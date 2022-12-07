12/7 Readers write

As an older resident, I signed up for an absentee ballot for all the elections this year.

The My Voter Page showed my ballot for the runoff election was issued on Nov. 21, 2022. However, when I received it on December 1, the postmark on the envelope was November 28.

When I filled it out immediately and took it to a dropbox in Cobb County at the government center, others asked about not receiving their absentee ballots. To top it off, one of the election workers said that you couldn’t return an absentee ballot on the day of the election to your normal voting location!

Moving this runoff to a four-week timespan has not worked for Cobb County and, I imagine, other counties. There is no excuse for ballots to be mailed so late that they can’t be returned! Also, consider our military and students who have to vote absentee.

Georgia needs to stop trying to keep Georgians from voting and make it so we can all cast our ballots!

NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA