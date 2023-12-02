12/3 Readers write

She will be waiting for you, and the two of you will be reunited. I hope Rosalynn knows the example she set and a love that never ends.

ANN BOST, MARIETTA

Rosalynn Carter remembered as an ally for civil rights

It’s worth recalling that, as support for the proposed Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday wavered in Washington, Coretta Scott King counted on Rosalynn Carter as an ally. Mrs. King said Mrs. Carter pushed for the King holiday while serving as first lady. And, for sure, such a commitment came at great sacrifice, as many conservatives and liberals nationwide doubted the holiday back then.

Mrs. King also mentioned how courageously Mrs. Carter supported civil rights long before the movement became popular. Mrs. King would remember, “…Rosalynn’s courage was unusual…especially for a white Southerner….”

When I became an intern scholar at the King Center in the early ‘80s, few knew how heavily Mrs. King relied on the Carters for support. “If it were not for the Carters,” reported Mrs. King, “the King Center would have had a tougher journey….”

This special alliance between the Carters and Mrs. King was particularly humbling for me, as I was, in those days, a “Black militant.” I learned to remember that all white folks weren’t bad. And to this day, I often remember the Carters for inspiration, especially Mrs. Carter and her well-lived life.

MATTHEW HUTCHERSON, RIVERDALE

Transparent, fair redistricting needed from lawmakers

A federal court judge ruled that the Republicans’ 2021 gerrymandering in Georgia was so racially discriminatory against African Americans that it violated the Voting Rights Act.

With a special legislative session beginning to redraw the maps, here’s what the Republicans should do.

First, Gov. Brian Kemp and the GOP legislators should have the courage to apologize to the people of Georgia.

Second, they should faithfully comply with the judge’s order without using data and mapping experts to help them subvert the spirit of the order.

Third, unlike the failures of their 2021 process, they should conduct a transparent and fair proceeding that provides the public with ample time to review proposed maps and a meaningful opportunity for input and collaboration, particularly with nonpartisan redistricting organizations.

Democracy demands fair maps.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

Hoping ‘Young Thug’ trial leads to good

The long-awaited trial of the YSL group -- whether a gang or “only a record label” -- is finally beginning. Hopefully, one result of this trial will be to motivate people away from bad things and toward good things.

Innocent people should be found innocent; guilty people should be found guilty, and justice should prevail for all - through whichever type is properly due to each individual. The community needs help with the prevailing conditions under which some people live. People’s life conditions should not be held hostage by dangers caused by others.

“Young Thug” (the performing name chosen by rapper Jeffery Williams) seemingly chose his public persona to appeal to a specific audience -- people who glorify violence over “good citizenship.” His song lyrics include multiple wicked ideas. Competition between rappers has produced many violent crimes. Fictions “lived aloud” bring actual consequences. The hardship of empaneling this jury has taken 10 months.

Hopefully, the results of this trial can reduce some of Atlanta’s future horrors by motivating better mindsets, resulting in fewer crimes.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA