12/29 Readers write

STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE

Eliminating runoffs would further erode trust in elections

Because election reform is on many people’s minds, Patricia Murphy’s column on Dec. 14 about eliminating runoff elections caught my attention. But sadly, it is just the latest episode of “listen to the experts,” replete with bad ideas.

She lists three recommendations from Secretary of State Raffensperger and one from professor Kerwin Swint. Three of the recommendations call for fundamental change in the election process. Setting the bar at 45% as a “win”' violates the principle of majority rule. Using “ranked choice” voting has been a chaotic mess in the states that have tried it. Eliminating the runoffs entirely would further erode trust in elections. All of these seem like terrible ideas. The best solution is to have more polling places open, and if you want to optimize costs, keep the polls open for fewer days.

GARY O’NEILL, MARIETTA