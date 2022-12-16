12/16 Readers write

CAROLYN CALHOUN, ATLANTA

Keeping church and state separate is the American way

I read with interest your Dec. 11 story on Christian Nationalism. I applaud the sentiment of the clergy who said that religion and government must remain separate.

Defeated Pennsylvania congressional candidate Doug Mastriano is quoted as saying that the U.S. is a Christian nation and dismisses the separation of church and state as a myth. Nothing could be further from the truth. Our founding fathers were very clear on this point.

James Madison said, “The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe with blood for centuries.”

This concept is enshrined in the Constitution. The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Do not be fooled by those politicians who conflate religion and government. They want to control you and your vote. This is not the American way.

KARLA PEABODY, CUMMING