12/16 Readers write

Time to rework Medicare, so seniors get better help

I was scheduled for a hospital procedure, and to my chagrin, Medicare does not cover the procedure. Where is the money going that is paid by millions of seniors?

I wish someone would look into this scam. You pay monthly premiums for 50 years, but cannot even get eyeglasses. You must be destitute for this system to consider a meager donation for the well-being of seniors.

It is time for Medicare to be reorganized and all this red tape eliminated. I hope those who have promised to work for the people will keep their promise and investigate this.

Talk to seniors who are trying to understand this crazy system that asks that online info be given, which is useless for most seniors. Something needs to be done to help our seniors receive the care they worked for years to obtain. The irony is that we pay for services that we are not getting.

CAROLYN CALHOUN, ATLANTA

Keeping church and state separate is the American way

I read with interest your Dec. 11 story on Christian Nationalism. I applaud the sentiment of the clergy who said that religion and government must remain separate.

Defeated Pennsylvania congressional candidate Doug Mastriano is quoted as saying that the U.S. is a Christian nation and dismisses the separation of church and state as a myth. Nothing could be further from the truth. Our founding fathers were very clear on this point.

James Madison said, “The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe with blood for centuries.”

This concept is enshrined in the Constitution. The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Do not be fooled by those politicians who conflate religion and government. They want to control you and your vote. This is not the American way.

KARLA PEABODY, CUMMING

