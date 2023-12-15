12/15 Readers write

One more year can’t come fast enough. Let’s hope there are no more Afghanistan withdrawals required anywhere. The next year will be pivotal as Joe tries to complete the disastrous Obama global American transition strategy aimed at reducing American influence worldwide and finds new ways to corrupt our justice system and voting system.

The man is being advised and directed by self-serving bureaucrats and this must stop.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Trump’s ‘simple answers’ inadequate for second term

Donald Trump provides seemingly simple answers to our problems. We can only speculate that the next term would be a lot like the last term.

Things like Trump’s answer to COVID: use bleach. Or build a wall and get Mexico to pay for it, let’s have a love fest with North Korea, cut taxes to the bone and have very few audits. Or, lose an election and we’ll just refuse to leave. These are just a few of his simple answers.

If the future of democracy were not at stake, I’d be rolling on the floor laughing. The stakes are too high to trust the government to a 21st-century Jethro Bodine. Republicans, please nominate a mature adult for the highest office in the land.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS