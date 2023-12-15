12/15 Readers write

Democrat policies weaken America at home and abroad
It has become very apparent that Joe Biden and the Democrats know he will lose the next election. These unscrupulous leftist liberal elitists will now engage in massive character assassinations and indoctrination efforts to paint the Republican candidate as unfit for leading our country.
We’ll see more of the deference to China, a continued flood of immigrants into the U.S., continued focus on global climate change, failure to stop the flood of fentanyl, failure to enact energy independence, failure to tame federal spending, as well as failure to control inflation and interest rates. All are actions weakening America today.
One more year can’t come fast enough. Let’s hope there are no more Afghanistan withdrawals required anywhere. The next year will be pivotal as Joe tries to complete the disastrous Obama global American transition strategy aimed at reducing American influence worldwide and finds new ways to corrupt our justice system and voting system.
The man is being advised and directed by self-serving bureaucrats and this must stop.
RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK
Trump’s ‘simple answers’ inadequate for second term
Donald Trump provides seemingly simple answers to our problems. We can only speculate that the next term would be a lot like the last term.
Things like Trump’s answer to COVID: use bleach. Or build a wall and get Mexico to pay for it, let’s have a love fest with North Korea, cut taxes to the bone and have very few audits. Or, lose an election and we’ll just refuse to leave. These are just a few of his simple answers.
If the future of democracy were not at stake, I’d be rolling on the floor laughing. The stakes are too high to trust the government to a 21st-century Jethro Bodine. Republicans, please nominate a mature adult for the highest office in the land.
BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS