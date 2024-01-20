1/21 Readers write

Anyone who approves of any one of those miserable days, in my opinion, is the antithesis of a proud, patriotic American.

MARK CADY, ATLANTA

Bridge fire was forewarned, could have been prevented

I read where Mayor Andre Dickens predicted at the reopening of the Cheshire Bridge Road bridge a few months ago (the one that was destroyed by the fires started by the homeless) that this was going to happen again and rattled off some things that needed to be done to address the issue. I live about a mile from these bridges and utilize Cheshire Bridge Road daily.

Yet, just a few months later, another bridge just a football field or two away was damaged under the exact same circumstances. It will now be closed for an extended period. The dangers were known, extremely visible and could have easily been addressed, but nothing was done.

Where I grew up, Mayor Dickens’ comments are called “lip service.” Clearly, this administration has been negligent in addressing this issue and has allowed millions of dollars of infrastructure to be destroyed and damaged, not to mention the losses businesses have suffered and will continue to suffer due to his exceptional neglect.

T. DENNIS BICKHAM III, BROOKHAVEN

Your vote can affect the history of the world

A friend who was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds in combat in Korea told me, “I wish I had been born earlier, so I could have fought in WWII.” It seems to me that we of voting age were born at the right time. We can affect the history of the world with our votes.

I recall being in grade school when President Kennedy was shot. He entered office at almost half the age of the two apparent leading presidential candidates. Having spent nearly 50 years in the life insurance business, we don’t sell much to folks those ages. Should we let them lead the country?

Would we hire an 80-year-old to drive a school bus? Both leading presidential candidates will be in their 80s during their time in office. If those are our only choices, I hope my fellow Americans elect the person they perceive has integrity. We were born at the right time to help make history.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

In age of soundbites, AJC remains reliable news source

In a time when so much media seems biased, we appreciate AJC publisher Andrew Morse’s message to serve all and produce the best possible opinion pages. We are in an age of soundbites and an electorate that often seeks out media that reinforces their beliefs -- often derived from friends.

From countries where voters once had control come narcissistic bullies like Hitler and Putin; their arrogance destroyed their countries. In a similar mold, Trump tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6 and built up a cult that ignores unbiased media.

Our tribal DNA predisposes us to follow the meanest bully instead of wise leaders.

While Reagan valued immigrants, the new Republican party pays homage to Trump and his message of hate and fear. How do we get his disciples to understand the truth? Answer: better civics education, mandated fact-checking and reading the AJC would be a start.

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA