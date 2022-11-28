11/29 Readers write

RON THOMAS, SMYRNA

Walker leans on his sports credentials in bid for Senate

Good people of Georgia, I have no vote in the upcoming runoff election to determine the second U.S. Senator for your great state, but I do have a question: Had Herschel Walker not played football at the University of Georgia, won the Heisman Trophy and gone on to play professional football, would he be a candidate for that office?

In fact, would you even know who he was without those sports credentials he’s leveraged for public recognition? Setting them aside, consider that Mr. Walker has never held elected office, wildly overstated his resume, inexcusably undercounted his progeny and proven often to be a contradiction of himself.

Adding to those issues, the “policies” he’s espoused are, at best, poorly articulated, if not wholly nonsensical.

You deserve better! Please factor that in when you vote on December 6.

J. STEACH, MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.