11/23 Readers write

Studies show that Intermittent Explosive Disorder (IED), a mental health condition marked by frequent impulsive anger outbursts, is associated with cognition decline and dementia risk. Donald Trump could be the IED poster person. His uncontrollable angry outbursts, followed by incoherent utterances, not only meet the definition of this anger disorder, but they should sound the alarm bell that Trump’s mental health, not Biden’s, is problematic for the electorate.

JIM PALADINO, TAMPA, FLA.

Trump poses threat to American democracy

Upper echelons like John Kelly, Mark Milley, Jim Mattis, H.R. McMaster, John Bolton, Mark Esper and William Barr all have firsthand experience of the threat Donald Trump poses to American democracy.

They served in and during Trump’s political posts and have knowledge of his mockery and disdain of the Constitution of the United States. Trump has no idea what America stands for, how it was formed, the rule of law and our veterans’ sacrifices and he has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions.

Trump should be condemned for “aiding and abetting” dictators Putin and Kim Jong Un with the desire to become like them. U.S. citizens can’t allow Trump to criminalize our government with the disastrous mentality he has shown himself capable of.

He does not try to unite people and instead tries to divide us and supersede the identity of Americans. We must reject this and hold accountable all officials who would make a mockery of our constitution.

ROBERT GISH, NEWPORT, PA