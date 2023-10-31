11/1 Readers write

A few years back, the AJC news story, “As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels,” might have slipped our notice. Not today. As we grapple with intensifying climate catastrophes, Georgia residents are clear: we do not want more fossil fuels.

While Georgia Power’s plans for “new solar programs for industrial and commercial customers, plus expanding a residential energy efficiency program for customers with smart thermostats” for homeowners are commendable and an important part of conserving energy, they miss the mark.

With the rising number of electric cars and household electric appliances, we need more than a smart thermostat. We need real, clean energy options, like solar, for homeowners and local businesses. Georgia Power can streamline solar adoption for households and businesses, offering guidance and financial incentives to ease the transition.

While transitioning to cleaner energy, we must ensure our path does not revert to the old fossil-fueled ways. Forward, not backward.

LAURA IYER, ATHENS

Dems should set example by surrendering firearms first

With the current political standoff in Washington, commonsense gun control measures have little realistic chance of passage. The conservative U.S. Supreme Court will not rule against the Second Amendment.

So, what can be done to reduce gun violence? What can be done is a well-publicized effort by the Democratic Party to encourage the voluntary surrender of guns owned by all responsible citizens, but especially by Democrats.

The Democratic Party needs to take the lead in this voluntary effort and set an example for both independents and Republicans. Financial incentives could be offered, such as previous gun buybacks, but the emphasis needs to be on encouraging responsible citizens to voluntarily surrender all firearms. This needs to be a long-term and continuing effort by the Democrats.

While it is hard to estimate the number of guns that could be removed from circulation by voluntary gun surrenders, every gun removed would help reduce gun violence.

JOHN MCCONNEY, LAWRENCEVILLE