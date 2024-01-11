1/11 Readers write

My gender did influence my career path because anger about possible reverse discrimination was inevitable. That anger somehow became my burden. I was unfairly stigmatized with skepticism about my legitimate qualifications. Affirmative action made it harder to get the recognition I unquestionably earned.

I deeply resent that the government implied I wasn’t competent, a sentiment now extended to every minority. People thrive when developing genuine resourcefulness, not insincerely granted social concessions. We all deserve the chance to savor our own hard-earned success.

Abandoning the merit system is a mistake because DEI policies steal self-esteem.

GAIL REECE, PH.D., CUMMING

Let’s love one another, so we can save our nation

This is an open letter to all the American people. Regardless of any individual beliefs or persuasions, hate is ripping us apart.

I want to challenge you to read this, believe it and practice it and maybe we can save this country.

“Love is patient; love is kind. Love is not jealous. Love is never rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not prone to anger; neither does it brood over injuries. Love does not rejoice in what is wrong but rejoices with the truth.”

There are no limits to love’s forbearance, to its trust, its hope, its power to endure.

Love never fails. Prophecies will cease, tongues will be silent, knowledge will pass away. Now we see indistinctly, as if in a mirror; one day we will be face to face.

There are in the end three things that last: faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love.

PAT FAGAN, WOODSTOCK