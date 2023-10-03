BreakingNews
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House

10/4 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
27 minutes ago
X

Need more leaders on both sides like U.S. Sen. Feinstein

I am usually a Christian, constitutional conservative in my political views, but I want to give kudos to the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein for a dedicated life of service to Americans and the American way of life as a mayor and senator.

She was reasonably thoughtful and did not engage in typical Democrat character assassinations, indoctrination and the distortion of truth to help build a one-party socialist system. She was above all that.

Sadly, California Gov. Gavin Newsome quickly announced (and followed-through) that he wanted to fill Feinstein’s position with a “Black female” rather than the most qualified and experienced person available. More Democrat vote-buying and pandering.

African American females will be so delighted and supportive. And they wonder why they get so little respect.

We need more leaders like Feinstein on both sides.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Foreign aid is an effective ‘weapon’ in resolving military conflict

The United States has been extremely reliant on its military, boasting the largest military in the world, spending $877 billion in just 2022. We believe that the U.S. provides a security umbrella in areas that we get involved in in the Middle East, Africa, etc. While there may be slivers of truth in that statement, we struggle to acknowledge its harms.

Failed U.S. operations in the Middle East have led to power vacuums with millions of displaced families. Drone strikes have fueled anti-American sentiment and propped up local terrorist groups throughout regions.

I am not trying to maintain an anti-military stance, but I suggest simultaneously mobilizing foreign aid, less than 1% of our budget. Foreign aid can bolster economic growth, appease our allies/adversaries alike and compensate for low human capital to spread stability across the country.

Promoting development is one of the most effective ways to ease sizzling conflict.

RIKHIL RANJIT, ALPHARETTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants56m ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House
14m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in DeKalb that led to lockdown
12m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
2h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

10/3 Readers write
22h ago
Opinion: The ‘Isakson way’ still points us toward political civility
Solutions: Prize finalists offer planet-helping ideas
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
18m ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
2h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top