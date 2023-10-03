10/4 Readers write

Need more leaders on both sides like U.S. Sen. Feinstein

I am usually a Christian, constitutional conservative in my political views, but I want to give kudos to the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein for a dedicated life of service to Americans and the American way of life as a mayor and senator.

She was reasonably thoughtful and did not engage in typical Democrat character assassinations, indoctrination and the distortion of truth to help build a one-party socialist system. She was above all that.

Sadly, California Gov. Gavin Newsome quickly announced (and followed-through) that he wanted to fill Feinstein’s position with a “Black female” rather than the most qualified and experienced person available. More Democrat vote-buying and pandering.

African American females will be so delighted and supportive. And they wonder why they get so little respect.

We need more leaders like Feinstein on both sides.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Foreign aid is an effective ‘weapon’ in resolving military conflict

The United States has been extremely reliant on its military, boasting the largest military in the world, spending $877 billion in just 2022. We believe that the U.S. provides a security umbrella in areas that we get involved in in the Middle East, Africa, etc. While there may be slivers of truth in that statement, we struggle to acknowledge its harms.

Failed U.S. operations in the Middle East have led to power vacuums with millions of displaced families. Drone strikes have fueled anti-American sentiment and propped up local terrorist groups throughout regions.

I am not trying to maintain an anti-military stance, but I suggest simultaneously mobilizing foreign aid, less than 1% of our budget. Foreign aid can bolster economic growth, appease our allies/adversaries alike and compensate for low human capital to spread stability across the country.

Promoting development is one of the most effective ways to ease sizzling conflict.

RIKHIL RANJIT, ALPHARETTA