10/27 Readers write

I found Patty Durand’s recent opinion piece, “State Needs Electric Utility Reform,” thought-provoking. Durand was correct that our electric prices have increased. I do want to add some background information that I consider important.

First, according to EIA.gov data, Georgia’s primary electricity generation source was natural gas (45%) followed by nuclear (27%). Georgia does not have its own natural gas source. We are importing from other states by pipeline. It makes sense that by bringing on Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4, we are becoming less reliant on other states and keeping more of our money in Georgia. Vogtle Units 3 and 4 are expected to create 9,000 construction jobs and 800 permanent jobs. These are not minimum-wage jobs.

Not only does this keep more of Georgian’s money in Georgia, but it also reduces our carbon dioxide emissions.

We do need concerned citizens to keep watch. I just felt that a little more consideration to the economic and environmental benefits of nuclear power needs to be highlighted.

PATTI HOWELL, AMERICUS

Rapid rail would give air travelers another option

I am once more frustrated and puzzled by how frenzied and crowded the lines at our airport are getting. Why does the U.S. airline industry have such a stranglehold on U.S. travelers? What are the forces that have blocked the development of high-speed rail in the U.S.?

For example, in France, if one could get to a destination by rapid rail in less than 2.5 hours, public domestic flights to that destination are now prohibited, which has had immense success there.

I would suspect that at least 1/3 of those thousands of air travelers being “herded” through security lines at Hartsfield-Jackson and other major airports have a destination potentially reachable by rapid rail in less than 2.5 hours.

Not all travelers need to get to their destination “instantly.” Many may actually want to see the country as they travel. Not everyone can drive. I hope our leaders will give more thought to supporting rapid rail.

SALPI ADROUNY, M.D., JOHNS CREEK