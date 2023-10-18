10/19 Readers write

Columnist Paul Krugman, in “Worthy Nobel for showing how much women matter” (Opinion, Oct. 15), uses a Nobel Prize to attack conservatives. No, not his Nobel Prize he’s been living off of for years, using economics and twisted views as a nonstop spewer of progressive pablum.

This time, he borrows Claudia Goldin’s recent Nobel Prize for his launchpad into familiar space: creating incendiary charges against conservatives.

Krugman’s praising Ms. Goldin’s prize-winning economics contribution regarding women’s role in the workforce, including the birth control pill’s impact, is only a tool to make his real point.

Will conservatives try to take Ms. Goldin’s Nobel away from her? No. Per Krugman, still despairing over the Supreme Court making states the arbiters of abortion’s legal parameters, it’s far worse than that: “A significant faction is now setting its sights on restricting access to birth control, and you shouldn’t assume that it won’t happen.”

If Nobel offered a prize for being wrong, Krugman’s failed prediction rate would certainly put him in the running.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Medical care gaps will always be with us

Re: “A year later, medical care gaps remain” (News, Oct. 16). A year from now and beyond, the medical care gaps will remain.

Since free medical care has been offered and accepted, it has become a way of life, a part of our culture. Children born in households that accept free medical care have no reason to expect less.

We understand the impact of the hospital closing, as explained in this article. Still, no solution is offered since there is no solution - not one that will be accepted by those who depend on government support.

Government support has crippled more than one generation and will continue as long as taxpayers are forced to provide the funds.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS