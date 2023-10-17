10/18 Readers write

After my long wait, the practitioner who administered my vaccine looked tired, overworked, even overwhelmed. His name indicated he was from somewhere in the Middle East.

In spite of his weariness, he was pleasant and kind. I spoke sadly about the stress of the terrible war between Israel and Hamas. He was open to talking about his thoughts and jumped in, saying, “The sad thing is that it is not so much a war about religion as it is about economic and political gains. It is about who can have the most power over other people and not care who suffers, even torturing children and beheading babies.”

He went on to speak about his love for his family with him here and his worries about friends and relatives still in the Middle East.

I reflected. A war over religion is inhumane, but a war over money and power dishonors humanity in all its forms. How can we continue to kill our own humanity?

MARY J. DEAN, M.A., D.MIN., ATLANTA

Response to Middle East crisis hurt by nomination holds

The crisis in the Middle East has continued to escalate, and the U.S. is facing this crisis with a weakened diplomatic corps and a weakened military.

Because of holds MAGA Republican senators have put on the nomination process, the U.S. doesn’t have an ambassador to Israel or Egypt, the two countries that border the Gaza Strip. The nominees for U.S. ambassador to Oman and Kuwait are similarly waiting for confirmation, as is the State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism.

The military is also down critical leaders, as MAGA Senator Tommy Tuberville is refusing to lift his hold on more than 300 military promotions, a hold he says is to protest Pentagon policy of permitting military personnel time off to obtain reproductive care.

With Hamas terrorizing Israel, it is imperative that we have a strong diplomatic corps and a strong military. Thankfully, President Biden and Democrats continue to pursue avenues allowing Congress to do its job of governing in spite of MAGA Republican obstruction and chaos.

PEGGY PERKINS, WINDER