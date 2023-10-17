BreakingNews
Child among 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in DeKalb County

10/18 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
20 minutes ago

Power over people real objective in Middle East war

After my long wait, the practitioner who administered my vaccine looked tired, overworked, even overwhelmed. His name indicated he was from somewhere in the Middle East.

In spite of his weariness, he was pleasant and kind. I spoke sadly about the stress of the terrible war between Israel and Hamas. He was open to talking about his thoughts and jumped in, saying, “The sad thing is that it is not so much a war about religion as it is about economic and political gains. It is about who can have the most power over other people and not care who suffers, even torturing children and beheading babies.”

He went on to speak about his love for his family with him here and his worries about friends and relatives still in the Middle East.

I reflected. A war over religion is inhumane, but a war over money and power dishonors humanity in all its forms. How can we continue to kill our own humanity?

MARY J. DEAN, M.A., D.MIN., ATLANTA

Response to Middle East crisis hurt by nomination holds

The crisis in the Middle East has continued to escalate, and the U.S. is facing this crisis with a weakened diplomatic corps and a weakened military.

Because of holds MAGA Republican senators have put on the nomination process, the U.S. doesn’t have an ambassador to Israel or Egypt, the two countries that border the Gaza Strip. The nominees for U.S. ambassador to Oman and Kuwait are similarly waiting for confirmation, as is the State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism.

The military is also down critical leaders, as MAGA Senator Tommy Tuberville is refusing to lift his hold on more than 300 military promotions, a hold he says is to protest Pentagon policy of permitting military personnel time off to obtain reproductive care.

With Hamas terrorizing Israel, it is imperative that we have a strong diplomatic corps and a strong military. Thankfully, President Biden and Democrats continue to pursue avenues allowing Congress to do its job of governing in spite of MAGA Republican obstruction and chaos.

PEGGY PERKINS, WINDER

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Women rappers finally shatter Atlanta’s hip-hop ceiling6h ago

Child among 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in DeKalb County
12m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

PETA urges DeKalb to reconsider no-kill policies
55m ago

Credit: File photo

‘Deadly plan:’ Duluth doctor pleads guilty in plot to have girlfriend killed
2h ago

Credit: File photo

‘Deadly plan:’ Duluth doctor pleads guilty in plot to have girlfriend killed
2h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump RICO case attracts army of defense attorneys
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Let’s build an ethical AI culture for all
18h ago
10/17 Readers write
Solutions: Teaching better breathing as a tool to help schoolkids
Featured

Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office

County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
6h ago
Mike Luckovich has a message for the Phillies from Braves fans
An early Halloween: Things to do with your grandkids this week
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top