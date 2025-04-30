Opinion
Opinion

05/01 Mike Luckovich: Solid evidence

By
0 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Bob Bowcock, water resources manager for PFSA Georgia, collects water sample at Amber and LeRoy Fletcher’s home, where their property is heavily contaminated with toxic compounds known as PFAS, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Dalton. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION

Pollution has ripple effects on our health, climate and resources

Addressing climate and pollution challenges requires a multi-faceted approach

OPINION

The door is open, and our adversaries know it

Security lapses are not scandals. They are opportunities for our enemies.

Readers write

Readers write about the postal system and President Trump's policies.

The Latest

Bob Bowcock, water resources manager for PFSA Georgia, collects water sample at Amber and LeRoy Fletcher’s home, where their property is heavily contaminated with toxic compounds known as PFAS, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Dalton. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION

Pollution has ripple effects on our health, climate and resources

OPINION

04/30 Mike Luckovich: Democracy under lockdown

OPINION

The door is open, and our adversaries know it

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's big for World Heritage listing.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.