03/16 Mike Luckovich: Your turn

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
AI can take our jobs, but not our Meat and 3
A robot's not going to remember your granny and tell you stories about her you didn’t know
Foster families have answered the call to serve. Now, it’s our turn to do the same
Passing Senate Bill 152 should be a priority for every lawmaker in Georgia
We must do more to improve conditions at Fulton jail
We, the people, must hold all stakeholders accountable to stop the death and destruction at the Fulton County Jail.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?