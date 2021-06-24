Woman charged with hate crime after calling cops on Black delivery driver

Explore Charges dismissed against woman who called police on Black man in Central Park

“Instantly [she] just started cursing me out like, first sentence I’m getting cursed at,” McIntosh said. “Very derogatory language, you know I was getting constant F-bombs thrown at me. I was getting just racially profiled from the jump.” McIntosh said the woman said to him, “Who the f–k do you think you are?” and “Who do you think you are driving down my street like this?”

After several minutes, McIntosh said he began to fear for his safety and attempted to drive away “but was unable to because Walrand grabbed his steering wheel and hands,” forcing him out of the truck, police said.

During the skirmish, Walrand called 911 and told authorities the driver was “trying to escape.” The boyfriend then stood behind the delivery truck as neighbors began to emerge from their homes to film the ruckus, police said.

Eventually McIntosh managed to get back into his van and drive away.

When police arrived, they placed Walrand under arrest.

She faces four misdemeanor charges including two counts of battery and disturbing the peace by offensive language, along with the hate crime charge, according to court papers filed on June 16 by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.

She’s scheduled for arraignment on July 1.