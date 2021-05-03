Woman charged after midair brawl erupts on flight

An off-duty police officer arrested a woman aboard an American Airlines flight from Miami to New York on Sunday after she allegedly attacked a pair of flight attendants, according to reports.
Federal authorities say 28-year-old Chenasia Campbell got out of her seat midway through the flight, followed one of the flight attendants into the crew area and began yelling at the employee for not picking up her garbage.
Another attendant attempted to intervene and the altercation turned physical, with Campbell alleging she had been pushed.
Campbell allegedly punched the flight attendant who tried to break up the argument and pulled her hair, which caused minor scrapes, bruises and other injuries, according to a criminal complaint.
Campbell then allegedly yelled “the cops aren’t going to do anything to me” before hitting the victim again and attempted to pull off her dress, reports said.
Reports said she argued with another passenger during the melee, then yelled more obscenities at the crew.
Despite the commotion, the captain refused to ground the plane, according to reports.
That’s when an off-duty New York Police Department officer stepped in and put handcuffs on Campbell for the remainder of the flight. She was taken into custody when the plane landed at JFK Airport.
None of the flight attendants were seriously injured.