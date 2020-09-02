White House plans to resume public tours next week

The White House will require face masks and social distancing when public tours resume late next week, according to reports citing a statement from the office of first lady Melania Trump.
The tours, which were shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to return Sept. 12 and will be limited to 18% of guest capacity, The Washington Post reported.
A new tour schedule also reduces the days of operation from five to two — meaning visitors will only be able to see the inside of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials,” the first lady’s office said in the statement, according to the Post.
The White House will require masks for those ages 2 years and over, and markings on the floor will help visitors maintain safe social distancing. Hand sanitizer will also be provided. Staff, including the National Park Service and Secret Service, will also wear facial coverings and gloves and monitor the tour route.
Visitors must complete a rigorous application and vetting process before being allowed to take the 45-minute tour of The People’s House. Advance requests could take as much as three months and as few as 21 days to approve, the Post reported.
“Guests who receive a confirmed tour reservation will be issued a White House Boarding Pass ahead of their tour date containing pertinent health and safety guidance,” the White House website states.