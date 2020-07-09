Before and after: White City Amusement Park

White City Amusement Park opened in 1907 in an existing park known as "Little Switzerland." Today, this land is occupied by Parkside Elementary School on Mercer Street, just a block from Grant Park. This map shows a Sanborn Fire Insurance map from 1911 on the left and today's Google Maps view on the right. Today's Mercer Street cuts through the center of the former park. Use the interactive slider to pass between the two time periods.

CREDITS: 1911: Sanborn Map Company, Map and Government Information Library, University of Georgia Libraries, Athens, Ga., presented in the Digital Library of Georgia. 2016: Google Maps