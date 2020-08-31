University of South Carolina suspends students after pandemic pool party

“Am I concerned? Yes, I am,” USC President Bob Caslen said after the release of the report last Wednesday, according to The State. “Is it acceptable? No. It’s not. I don’t know if you can sustain 191 positives.”

No fines were issued at the party, and students were allowed to go home with just a warning. The management could face fines if another incident is reported, the State reported.

“If nothing was going on (like the COVID-19 pandemic), there still would have been too many people in the pool,” Jenkins said. “Nobody was practicing social distancing. Nobody was wearing a mask. But there was lots of drinking going on.”

The news comes at the same time as another SEC school, the University of Alabama, reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff.

At Auburn University, 207 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, including 202 students and five employees, according to the school’s Campus-Specific COVID-19 Data.