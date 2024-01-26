BreakingNews
UGA professor criticizes reported student suspensions

7 minutes ago

A University of Georgia professor criticized her university’s apparent decision to suspend students Monday who were arrested on campus for protesting Israel’s war in Gaza.

“Obviously they knew they were violating some of the current “free speech” policies. But to claim they were endangering campus or disrupting instruction is patently ridiculous,” Janet Frick, an associate professor in UGA’s Behavioral and Brain Sciences Program, wrote Tuesday on the social media platform X.

“And since when are students suspended prior to the outcome of a hearing,” Frick added in her social media post.

UGA spokespeople have declined to confirm or comment on any student suspensions when asked by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter.

As reported Monday night, UGA student Zeena Mohamed told the AJC she has been suspended by the university for participating in Monday’s campus protests.

Mohamed, a UGA senior, was arrested Monday morning with 15 others for trespassing on the Old College lawn.

She said Students for Justice in Palestine, a student group on UGA’s campus, also had been suspended. The group, to which Mohamed belongs, has accused Israel of “genocide” in its war in Gaza.

The AJC reviewed a three-page letter Mohamed said she received electronically from UGA on Monday afternoon notifying her of the suspension. The letter cited several violations, including “reckless disruption or obstruction of teaching, research, administration or other University activities.”

The letter stated that the suspension would go into effect at 5:11 p.m. Monday if Mohamed didn’t provide UGA with a reason not to suspend her. She received the electronic notice nine minutes before the suspension went into effect, according to a screenshot she shared with an AJC reporter.

Another protester told demonstrators earlier Monday that she also had been suspended by UGA for participating in protests.

Mohamed said Monday night that at least seven students have been suspended.

UGA explained its decision to arrest protesters in this statement on Monday.

Fletcher Page is Athens bureau chief covering northeast Georgia for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

