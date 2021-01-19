Trump touts legacy, extends best wishes in farewell address

President Donald Trump released a 20-minute farewell video to the nation Tuesday during his last full day in office, declaring that “we did what we came here to do — and so much more” while promising supporters that his movement was “only just beginning.”
The outgoing president did not mention Democrat Joe Biden, who will take the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States. Trump also made no concession that he lost the election.
“I did not seek the easiest course,” Trump said in the video posted online. “By far, it was actually the most difficult. I did not seek the path that would get the least criticism. I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices, because that’s what you elected me to do. Your needs were my first and last unyielding focus. This I hope will be our greatest legacy.”
Trump continued:
“As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” Trump said nearly two weeks after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol staged by his supporters in an attempt to overthrow confirmation of Biden’s Electoral College victory.
As congressional offices and chambers were ransacked, and the crowd chanted “Kill Mike Pence,” lawmakers hid the Electoral College ballots and took shelter from the angry mob.
The rioters were incited by months of false claims by Trump and others in the GOP who spread the notion that widespread voter fraud got Biden elected and cheated the incumbent out of a second term.
However, judges across the country — including some nominated by Trump — dismissed at least 60 cases challenging the election results, citing lack of evidence.
Reports said Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence planned to skip the incumbent’s send-off planned ahead of Biden’s inauguration, which Trump will not attend.
Trump refused to invite Biden for the traditional postelection visit to the White House like the Obamas extended to the Trumps after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election.