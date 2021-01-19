Trump touts legacy, extends best wishes in farewell address

As congressional offices and chambers were ransacked, and the crowd chanted “Kill Mike Pence,” lawmakers hid the Electoral College ballots and took shelter from the angry mob.

The rioters were incited by months of false claims by Trump and others in the GOP who spread the notion that widespread voter fraud got Biden elected and cheated the incumbent out of a second term.

However, judges across the country — including some nominated by Trump — dismissed at least 60 cases challenging the election results, citing lack of evidence.

Reports said Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence planned to skip the incumbent’s send-off planned ahead of Biden’s inauguration, which Trump will not attend.

Trump refused to invite Biden for the traditional postelection visit to the White House like the Obamas extended to the Trumps after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election.