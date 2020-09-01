Trump denies he suffered series of mini-strokes last year

President Donald Trump on Tuesday adamantly denied he had “a series of mini-strokes” in response to a new book that suggests Vice President Mike Pence was poised to assume presidential powers during Trump’s surprise visit to Walter Reed Medical Center last year.
In the book, titled “Donald Trump v. The United States,” New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes that the vice president was alerted to be on standby last November if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would require anesthesia, according to news reports.
Schmidt does not name or characterize the sources who revealed the claims.
The White House declined to comment Tuesday on the book’s assertions, but Trump and his physician seemed to take issue with author Don Winslow’s post on Twitter last month which said Winslow received three communications from unnamed administration officials that Trump had suffered “a series of mini-strokes.”
“I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement.
“The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency,” Conley added.
On Twitter, Trump also strongly denied he suffered a stroke.
“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Never happened to THIS candidate — FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”
In 2019, the White House described Trump’s unexpected visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Nov. 18 as part of a routine annual physical that included a quick exam and lab tests.
But the trip was scheduled without any of the usual notifications to hospital staff or media that would accompany a routine visit.
The visit also triggered questions on social media because it occurred months before the annual physical had been carried out in the past.
Medical experts say the most likely medical incidents that would require Trump to visit a hospital would be issues related to heart or brain function, such as a stroke.
“Everything was good (great!),” the president tweeted hours after the visit.
Trump is known for eating fast food and has reportedly put on more weight since a physical in 2017.
Trump has always rejected any claim that he is in anything less than perfect physical condition, but he has repeatedly cast suspicion on the health of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
In July, the president denied reports that he had difficulty lifting a glass of water and walking down a ramp during a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.