Trump denies he suffered series of mini-strokes last year

“The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency,” Conley added.

On Twitter, Trump also strongly denied he suffered a stroke.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Never happened to THIS candidate — FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”

In 2019, the White House described Trump’s unexpected visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Nov. 18 as part of a routine annual physical that included a quick exam and lab tests.

But the trip was scheduled without any of the usual notifications to hospital staff or media that would accompany a routine visit.

The visit also triggered questions on social media because it occurred months before the annual physical had been carried out in the past.

Medical experts say the most likely medical incidents that would require Trump to visit a hospital would be issues related to heart or brain function, such as a stroke.

“Everything was good (great!),” the president tweeted hours after the visit.

Trump is known for eating fast food and has reportedly put on more weight since a physical in 2017.

Trump has always rejected any claim that he is in anything less than perfect physical condition, but he has repeatedly cast suspicion on the health of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In July, the president denied reports that he had difficulty lifting a glass of water and walking down a ramp during a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.