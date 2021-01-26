3 charged with arson in Georgia historic church fire

“We are grateful for those individuals who called the tip line and provided information that led to these arrests, and we are working in conjunction with the Georgia Arson Control Board to review the information that led to the arrests in regard to the reward,” said Deputy Fire Chief Bud Benefield.

County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey told the Times-Georgian a witness saw flames coming from a pile of hymnals at the pulpit inside the chapel.

Hulsey said the building did not have electricity or gas and weather conditions were “pristine,” ruling out an accidental fire.

The church was founded by the Methodist Rev. John Thurman in 1851 and was formerly known as Mount Pleasant, according to Historic Rural Churches of Georgia, news outlets reported.