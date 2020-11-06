Teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell

Hassell was shot after going to the parking lot to retrieve something from his vehicle, the AP reported.

Fox 4 in Dallas reported that detectives believed the suspect was attempting to rob the man when the fatal shot was fired.

The station said Hassell’s girlfriend, Andrea Trester, didn’t hear any commotion and that police later shocked her at the front door with news of Hassell’s death.

“We went to get drinks and came home, and we were in the house for a couple minutes. He said he was going to go outside to look in my car for his phone and then didn’t come back in,” Trester recalled, according to Fox 4.

Grand Prairie Police spokesman Mark Beseda said Hassell was just a victim of wrong place, wrong time."

Police noted the suspect had no known connections to Grand Prairie nor any reason to be at the apartment complex.

Police also reported that Antone was caught on surveillance video stealing a Nissan Sentra from the parking lot after the shooting.