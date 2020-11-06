Teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell

An 18-year-old suspect has been charged in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell, who was shot to death last weekend during a random robbery at an apartment complex in a Dallas suburb, according to reports.
D’jon Antone was arrested Wednesday at his Dallas home and charged with capital murder, according to The Associated Press. He is locked up at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
Hassell was 30 years old.
He scored his first acting gig in 2004 at age 14. Over 16 years, he appeared only in a handful of under-the-radar movies and television shows, the most popular being NBC’s sci-fi series “Surface,” which ran from 2005 to 2006, and the 2010 film “The Kids are All Right.” His last film appearance was 2017′s “Oh Lucy!”
Hassell was living in Waco, Texas, which is an hour-and-a-half drive south of his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie, where the obscure star was gunned down at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Hassell was shot after going to the parking lot to retrieve something from his vehicle, the AP reported.
Fox 4 in Dallas reported that detectives believed the suspect was attempting to rob the man when the fatal shot was fired.
The station said Hassell’s girlfriend, Andrea Trester, didn’t hear any commotion and that police later shocked her at the front door with news of Hassell’s death.
“We went to get drinks and came home, and we were in the house for a couple minutes. He said he was going to go outside to look in my car for his phone and then didn’t come back in,” Trester recalled, according to Fox 4.
Grand Prairie Police spokesman Mark Beseda said Hassell was just a victim of wrong place, wrong time."
Police noted the suspect had no known connections to Grand Prairie nor any reason to be at the apartment complex.
Police also reported that Antone was caught on surveillance video stealing a Nissan Sentra from the parking lot after the shooting.