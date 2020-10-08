Suzanne Somers suffers neck injury in fall down flight of stairs

“I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving — even after having tequila!” she wrote.

She said the surgery helped correct some of the issues but she still needs time to heal.

“I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties,” she wrote.

Her husband of 43 years, Alan Hamel, was not hurt during the fall.

He explained exactly how the accident happened in a statement shared with NBC News, saying Somers “got banged up pretty seriously.”

“Unfortunately, both of us took a fall at the same time,” the 84-year-old told the network. “We were at the top of stone steps leading from our bedroom and I accidentally stepped on the edge of a boulder, lost my balance and because we were holding hands I dragged Suzanne down on top of me. In that moment, I thought it’s a good thing that I’m on the bottom and she is on top of me so that I take the hit but unfortunately for some reason it was the other way around.”

Hamel said his wife’s return to her social media presence depends on how quickly she can recover from her injuries.

“The moment the surgery was complete the neck and shoulder pain she had experienced slowly went away and the only residual pain is from the surgery itself which is now dissipating,” he said.

Somers is best known for playing Chrissy Snow on the 1970s sitcom “Three’s Company.”