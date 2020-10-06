Suspect surrenders after shooting at Nashville mall

The man’s family surrendered him at the city’s Hermitage Precinct shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police said the victim and the shooter knew each other and may be involved in an ongoing gang rivalry.

At the mall Wednesday night, two small groups of men approached from opposite directions before bullets started flying.

The shooting sparked pandemonium as mall patrons ducked for safety.

A 19-year-old was hit in the chest and carried by his friends to the mall parking lot, where emergency crews later found him.

He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remains in critical condition, according to reports.

Police said two additional persons of interest — a man and a woman — were being sought.

Investigators searched a nearby movie theater parking lot and found a revolver and another semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine which had been reported stolen.

The Specialized Investigation Division’s Gang Unit is investigating.