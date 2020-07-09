Poll of Georgia Democratic voters, March 2020

About the poll

The poll of 807 likely Democratic voters was conducted from March 4-14 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points. This poll was weighted for to represent the Democratic primary electorate in terms of race, sex, age and education.

