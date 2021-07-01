South Carolina deputy fired for using his loud truck to taunt neighbor

A South Carolina deputy was fired after admitting he used his loud truck to taunt a neighbor who was known to “complain about the loud cars” at Beaufort County Council meetings.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office fired deputy Christopher Capps on April 19 after an investigation, according to disciplinary documents obtained by the Island Packet of Hilton Head.
On April 13, Capps purposely drove his white Ford, with 38-inch tires, loudly past the neighbor’s home, which prompted the neighbor to get in his own vehicle and chase Capps for more than six miles before both men were pulled over by police officers, reports say.
Capps was overhead calling one of his supervisors afterward saying “I’ll admit I did poke the bear a little bit,” the Island Packet reported.
“I know it was wrong, I know, you know, morally it was wrong,” Capps told investigator Lt. Andres Florencio. “As a deputy, I’m supposed to be held to a higher standard than that, and you know, it was a stupid, stupid thing to do.”
After the story was posted on the Island Packet’s Facebook page last Friday, Capps commented saying the Sherriff’s Office had misrepresented what actually happened.
“I was only fired after I put in my resignation to start my own business,” he wrote.
But when asked, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Capps did not resign, the Island Packet reported.
“He was terminated,” Bromage said.