South Carolina deputy fired for using his loud truck to taunt neighbor

“I know it was wrong, I know, you know, morally it was wrong,” Capps told investigator Lt. Andres Florencio. “As a deputy, I’m supposed to be held to a higher standard than that, and you know, it was a stupid, stupid thing to do.”

After the story was posted on the Island Packet’s Facebook page last Friday, Capps commented saying the Sherriff’s Office had misrepresented what actually happened.

“I was only fired after I put in my resignation to start my own business,” he wrote.

But when asked, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Capps did not resign, the Island Packet reported.

“He was terminated,” Bromage said.