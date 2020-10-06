Skeletal remains of man found in southeast Georgia

Police have found the remains of an elderly Georgia man near the rural mobile home that was his last known location.
Leon Mayner, 69, of Claxton had been missing since July 7. Police believe Mayner went missing under suspicious circumstances.
On Sept. 30, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.
On Monday, the GBI reported Mayner’s skeletal remains were found in a field across from Lovetts Mobile Home Park. The cause of death remains unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.