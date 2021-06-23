Singer Chris Brown accused of hitting woman during argument

Police said the crime report will be given over to the city attorney for “filing considerations.”

A legal representative for Brown, 32, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brown has not publicly spoken about the allegation.

Police did not release specific details about the claim against Brown, but TMZ reported that the alleged victim accused the Grammy winner of slapping her hard enough for part of her hair weave to come out.

She reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

In 2009, Brown was charged with committing felony assault on his then-girlfriend Rihanna, and pleaded guilty in a settlement deal later that year. In 2017, actress Karrueche Tran received a five-year restraining order against Brown after accusing him of abuse.