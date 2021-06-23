ajc logo
X

Singer Chris Brown accused of hitting woman during argument

Caption
What You Need To Know: Chris Brown

National & World News
By Peter Sblendorio, Tribune News Service
1 hour ago
Battery report taken but no arrests made

Singer Chris Brown is accused of hitting a woman during an argument in Southern California last week, police told the Daily News.

The alleged incident occurred Friday at a home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, with authorities responding to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Explore2018: Chris Brown sued after woman says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted in his home

“The victim advised that she and the suspect argued, and the suspect struck her,” a police statement says.

Police haven’t made any arrests. A battery report was taken by officers at the home.

“The suspect was not at the location when the police arrived,” the police statement continued.

Police said the crime report will be given over to the city attorney for “filing considerations.”

Explore2018: Tweets express mixed feelings about Chris Brown’s new 45-song album

A legal representative for Brown, 32, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brown has not publicly spoken about the allegation.

Police did not release specific details about the claim against Brown, but TMZ reported that the alleged victim accused the Grammy winner of slapping her hard enough for part of her hair weave to come out.

Explore2016: Chris Brown arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

She reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

In 2009, Brown was charged with committing felony assault on his then-girlfriend Rihanna, and pleaded guilty in a settlement deal later that year. In 2017, actress Karrueche Tran received a five-year restraining order against Brown after accusing him of abuse.

In Other News
1
Russia fires warning shots to deter UK warship in Black Sea
2
Xi congratulates Chinese astronauts aboard space station
3
Supreme Court: Mortgage overseer structure unconstitutional
4
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
5
Stocks rise in early trading, keeping S&P 500 near record
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top