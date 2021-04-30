Several nooses found hanging at Amazon facility in Connecticut

Police were called to the site a third time on Thursday morning when five more ropes “that could be interpreted as nooses” were found hung on different floors throughout the facility.

Police collected the ropes and took them back to the station for further investigation.

As of Friday no one could say who had hung the ropes at the facility. No other evidence was found to indicate that someone may have been an intended target.

In addition to offering a $5,000 reward, the construction company held safety meetings and anti-discrimination training with its employees.

The Anti-Defamation League classifies a hangman’s noose as a hate symbol that is primarily used to intimidate Black people.

During the eras of Reconstruction, Jim Crow and Civil Rights, bands of white vigilantes usually led by the Ku Klux Klan were notorious for carrying out lynchings, bombings and assassinations on Black people with impunity, and with few — if any — legal consequences.

During the lynching era, it was not uncommon for the deaths of Black men to be ruled as suicides to cover up murders by white mobs and police officers, according to The Washington Post.

Memories of the atrocities are still an open wound for the Black community.

Dozens of noose sightings across the country last year heightened fears and suspicions as five people of color were found hanged in three U.S. cities amid festering racial tensions following the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

In one case at Talladega Superspeedway, a knotted rope was found hanging inside the garage of NASCAR’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace. An FBI investigation later concluded that no crime had been committed as the noose had been used as a garage door pull in the stall as early as October 2019.