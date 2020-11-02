Salt Life co-founder charged after woman found dead in hotel

Last week, police received an urgent call from Duncan’s parents to conduct a welfare check at Hilton Oceanfront resort, where the body was later found.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported that Duncan had “voluntarily left the county with a known individual.”

Hutto is locked up in the Duval County Jail on charges of manslaughter and possession of a firearm, according to multiple sources.

Reports say Hutto founded Salt Life in 2003 with several friends in Jacksonville, and the brand found instant success among boaters, fishermen and the beach crowd.

Salt Life’s official Facebook page posted a statement Saturday saying Hutto was no longer connected to the company after selling the business in 2013, reports said.

“Salt Life sends their utmost sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” the company statement said.

Hutto was the company’s first president, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Hutto reportedly trademarked “Salt Life” after first making it one of his regular phrases for years, according to a 2008 Florida Times-Union report.

The company’s abstract logo, scrawled like a signature, is widely recognizable and commonly appears on T-shirts, billboards and bumper stickers across America.