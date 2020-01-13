Report: Trump gave OK to kill Iranian general 7 months ago

When the U.S. drone strike was finally carried out Jan. 3, the U.S. justified its actions by claiming Soleimani had been planning other imminent attacks on Americans and had to be stopped immediately.

The revelation of Trump's June order is now raising serious questions about the timing and justification of Soleimani's killing.

U.S. officials say they had to kill Soleimani because he was planning an “imminent” attack but have not clearly stated how “imminent” an attack was.

Reasoning questioned

The sharp disparity between the president and his defense secretary added to the public debate over the Jan. 3 strike and whether there was sufficient justification for the operation.

For 10 days, Trump and his team have struggled to describe the reasoning behind the decision to launch a drone strike against Soleimani, propelling the two nations to the brink of war. Officials agree they had intelligence indicating danger, but public explanations have shifted by the day and sometimes by the hour.

Mark Esper disagrees with Donald Trump

On Sunday came the latest twist.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he was never shown any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning an attack on four U.S. embassies as Trump had claimed two days earlier.

NEWS: @EsperDod tells @margbrennan he "didn't see" specific evidence showing Iran planned to strike 4 U.S. embassies, despite @realDonaldTrump saying an attack at multiple embassies was “imminent." Watch more of Esper's interview on @FacetheNation today. pic.twitter.com/1Nud8waok1 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020

“The president didn't cite a specific piece of evidence. What he said was he believed,” Esper said Sunday on “Face the Nation.” “I didn't see one, with regard to four embassies. What I'm saying is that I shared the president's view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies. The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country.”

The mood on Capitol Hill

While agreeing that Soleimani was generally a threat, Democrats in Congress, as well as some Republicans, have said the administration has not provided evidence even in classified briefings to back up the claim of an “imminent” attack, nor has it mentioned that four embassies were targeted. Even some Pentagon officials have said privately that they were unaware of any intelligence suggesting that a large-scale attack was in the offing.

Claims about an imminent attack have also generated doubts because no attack in the Middle East during the last two decades has ever resulted in so many American casualties at once.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah and one of the administration’s most outspoken Republican critics after the strike, said on CNN that he worried about the quality of the information that national security officials were sharing with Congress and had not “been able to yet ascertain specific details of the imminence of the attack.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, criticized a security briefing on Iran by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials Jan. 8, saying it was "probably the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue” in nine years in the Senate. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker Nancy Pelosi struck a similar tone. And on “Face the Nation,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, accused the president and his top aides of “fudging” the intelligence.

“Frankly, I think what they are doing is overstating and exaggerating what the intelligence shows,” Schiff said.

