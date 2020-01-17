Report: Singer Rihanna breaks up with her billionaire boyfriend

Along with staving off music fans eager to hear her next album, Rihanna might have to deal with the headache of new suitors after word spread that the pop singer had split from her billionaire boyfriend Friday.

The 31-year-old had reportedly been dating Hassan Jameel, a Saudi business tycoon, for almost three years, but a source told UsWeekly that the two have split. Neither party confirmed the breakup.

The relationship had been primarily a private one, with the Fenty Beauty mogul answering few questions about the relationship during the last few years. When asked about who she was dating by Interview Magazine in 2019, Rihanna suggested Googling the answer. Upon a Google search, several reports and photos of Rihanna and Jameel would be unveiled. The singer and businessman had been dating since 2017.

In the Interview Magazine article, the “Work” singer spoke to her joy with her relationship and her desire to invest in the relationship.

“I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this,' " she said. “Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well.”

In October 2019, the Grammy-winning singer recently addressed rumors that she was expecting her first child with Jameel. She kept her plans vague when asked about that possibility from Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

“I don’t think about stuff like that. But, I don’t know … God’s plan,” she responded, laughing. “I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview.”

